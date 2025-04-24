"We kept saying 'We're on a highway, please move the car,'" Navarro said in a TikTok video that's garnered over 500,000 views.

"Cars kept honking at us, and it would not move. It would not let us out," she added.Navarro said she was let out of the car after about five minutes, claiming the Waymo vehicle had passed her intended stop.

She added that the doors only unlocked after she told customer support she would go live on TikTok.