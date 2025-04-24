Waymo robotaxi 'traps' passengers mid-traffic on busy highway
What's the story
A recent incident involving a Waymo self-driving taxi has raised major alarms among passengers.
The vehicle allegedly stopped in a merging lane underneath the MoPac Expressway, Austin, leaving its passengers stuck inside.
The shocking incident was compared to an episode of the dystopian television series "Black Mirror," by one of the passengers, Becky Navarro.
She made a video that went viral on TikTok, detailing how they kept asking the car to move while it remained stuck on a highway.
Incident details
Passenger's account of the incident
"We kept saying 'We're on a highway, please move the car,'" Navarro said in a TikTok video that's garnered over 500,000 views.
"Cars kept honking at us, and it would not move. It would not let us out," she added.Navarro said she was let out of the car after about five minutes, claiming the Waymo vehicle had passed her intended stop.
She added that the doors only unlocked after she told customer support she would go live on TikTok.
Information
Waymo's response to the incident
Waymo, an Alphabet Inc. subsidiary, attributed the incident to user error. A company representative clarified to The Post that during their ride, Navarro and her fellow passenger pressed the 'pull over' button, causing the vehicle to stop on a 48km/h road with a sidewalk.
Company statement
Riders could have safely exited at any time
Waymo defended its vehicle's actions, saying that the riders could have safely exited at any time and insisted that their Rider Support team didn't remotely unlock the door for them.
The company also stressed that passengers can pause their ride and exit the vehicle whenever they want.
This incident isn't an isolated case. Waymo has encountered similar issues in other cities where its driverless cars operate.
Recurring issues
Previous incidents with Waymo's driverless taxis
In a separate incident earlier this year, tech entrepreneur Mike Johns faced a similar problem when his Waymo driverless taxi malfunctioned and drove in circles instead of heading toward Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.
After contacting customer service, a company staff member managed to regain control of the vehicle remotely, allowing Johns to catch his flight.
These recurring issues raise questions about the reliability and safety of autonomous vehicles in real-world traffic situations.