These IPOs will hit Dalal Street this week: Check list

The coming week will be a busy one for the Indian IPO market. A total of 14 public issues, including five mainboard ones, are set to hit Dalal Street. These companies are looking to raise over ₹7,300 crore collectively. Among them are MSME lender Laxmi India Finance and video security products maker Aditya Infotech, whose mainboard IPOs will open for subscription on July 29.

Upcoming offerings Laxmi India Finance, Aditya Infotech Laxmi India Finance, a non-banking finance company, has set its IPO price band at ₹150-158 per share for a ₹254-crore initial share sale. Meanwhile, Aditya Infotech (operating under the brand CP Plus) plans to raise ₹1,300 crore through an IPO, at the upper end of its price band of ₹640-675 per share.

Major listings NSDL's IPO to open on July 30 The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) IPO will open on July 30. It is looking to mobilize ₹4,011.60 crore through an entirely offer-for-sale issue. Also, debuting on the same day, are Mumbai-based real estate firm Sri Lotus Developers & Realty's public issue, and Ahmedabad-based pre-engineered buildings provider M&B Engineering's IPO with a price band of ₹366-385 per share.

Small offerings Nine SME public issues debuting In SME segment, nine public issues will hit Dalal Street this week. Smartphone retailer Umiya Mobile and warehousing company Repono will be the first to debut on July 28. They plan to raise ₹24.88 crore via a fixed price issue and ₹26.68 crore through book-building issue, respectively. Other upcoming IPOs include Kaytex Fabrics (July 29), Takyon Networks (July 30), Mehul Colours (July 30), B D Industries Pune (July 30), Renol Polychem (July 31), and Cash Ur Drive Marketing (July 31).