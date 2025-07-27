These IPOs will hit Dalal Street this week: Check list
What's the story
The coming week will be a busy one for the Indian IPO market. A total of 14 public issues, including five mainboard ones, are set to hit Dalal Street. These companies are looking to raise over ₹7,300 crore collectively. Among them are MSME lender Laxmi India Finance and video security products maker Aditya Infotech, whose mainboard IPOs will open for subscription on July 29.
Upcoming offerings
Laxmi India Finance, Aditya Infotech
Laxmi India Finance, a non-banking finance company, has set its IPO price band at ₹150-158 per share for a ₹254-crore initial share sale. Meanwhile, Aditya Infotech (operating under the brand CP Plus) plans to raise ₹1,300 crore through an IPO, at the upper end of its price band of ₹640-675 per share.
Major listings
NSDL's IPO to open on July 30
The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) IPO will open on July 30. It is looking to mobilize ₹4,011.60 crore through an entirely offer-for-sale issue. Also, debuting on the same day, are Mumbai-based real estate firm Sri Lotus Developers & Realty's public issue, and Ahmedabad-based pre-engineered buildings provider M&B Engineering's IPO with a price band of ₹366-385 per share.
Small offerings
Nine SME public issues debuting
In SME segment, nine public issues will hit Dalal Street this week. Smartphone retailer Umiya Mobile and warehousing company Repono will be the first to debut on July 28. They plan to raise ₹24.88 crore via a fixed price issue and ₹26.68 crore through book-building issue, respectively. Other upcoming IPOs include Kaytex Fabrics (July 29), Takyon Networks (July 30), Mehul Colours (July 30), B D Industries Pune (July 30), Renol Polychem (July 31), and Cash Ur Drive Marketing (July 31).
Market debut
These companies will also be listing this week
This week, 12 companies are set to list. Indiqube Spaces and GNG Electronics shall be the first from the mainboard segment to debut on July 30. Brigade Hotel Ventures and Shanti Gold International shares will begin trading on July 31 and August 1, respectively. In the gray market, GNG Electronics shares traded at a nearly 40% premium while Shanti Gold International stocks traded at an almost 19% premium.