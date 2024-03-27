Next Article

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:36 pm Mar 27, 202405:36 pm

What's the story A recent study commissioned by e-commerce behemoth Amazon, reveals that a significant 69% of Indian shoppers prefer receiving their online purchases with less packaging. The data shows that seven out of 10 Indians are comfortable receiving their products without extra packaging. This preference aligns with Amazon's report of an 83% surge in orders delivered to Indian customers without extra delivery packaging since 2021.

Steps

Amazon India's drive to minimize packaging

Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations at Amazon India, confirms the company's commitment to delivering more orders without extra packaging. Since 2015, Amazon has globally reduced the weight of outbound packaging per shipment by an average of 41%. It has also eliminated over two million tons of packaging material. In India, eligible items are safeguarded with a reusable crate or tote bag instead of extra cover.

Partnership

Amazon partners with manufacturers for greener packaging

Amazon is proactively partnering with manufacturers to create packaging that can be shipped without the need for additional paper bags, envelopes, or boxes from the e-commerce firm. This initiative not only cuts down delivery emissions per package, but also removes the necessity for customers to recycle extra Amazon cardboard boxes or paper bags. The study found that customers are most at ease receiving clothing apparel (34%), detergent (30%), and stationery (30%) in manufacturer's original packaging with just address label added.

Exceptions

Certain products exempt from reduced packaging initiative

Some items such as contraceptive devices, hemorrhoid cream, bikini wax strips, and high-value items like mobile phones and laptops are exempt from Amazon's reduced packaging initiative. This exemption is due to customer preferences and safety considerations. However, for products chosen for minimal packaging, Amazon ensures they have passed stringent drop tests for safe delivery. This reassures over half (55%) of the surveyed individuals who expressed worries about potential damage to deliveries without extra outer covering.

Intelligent packaging

Smart algorithm guarantees safe deliveries

Amazon employs a smart algorithm that uses machine learning to assess the durability of the manufacturer's packaging, taking into account the distance those packages travel. The company also offers refunds or replacements for missing items, a policy that instills confidence in one in three (33%) surveyed customers. Amazon continues to leverage machine learning algorithms for intelligent packaging decisions where necessary, ensuring it fits well, uses minimal material, and safeguards customers' orders.

Climate commitment

Amazon's pledge to attain net-zero emissions by 2040

Beyond reducing packaging, Amazon is a co-founder and the first signatory of The Climate Pledge, with a goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. As part of this commitment, Amazon aims to achieve 100% renewable energy across its operations by 2025. This initiative aligns with the company's ongoing efforts toward sustainable practices, including its focus on minimal packaging for online orders as disclosed in the recent survey.