Amazon Pharmacy introduces 60-minute drone delivery service: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:02 pm Oct 18, 202307:02 pm

The service is offered in the US for now

Amazon's Pharmacy is gearing up to change the game in medication delivery in the US, via drones operated by Prime Air. The firm will get your medicines dropped off by a drone within just 60 minutes of placing an order. For now, the service covers around 500 medications, including treatments for asthma, flu, and pneumonia, and is free to use. College Station, Texas, will be the first area to experience this cutting-edge delivery method.

Prime Air's slow progress and potential markets

Although Amazon's Prime Air has been in the works since 2013, it's been slow to take off due to regulatory and technical hurdles. The company finally got the green light from the Federal Aviation Authority in 2020 to test services in the US. However, competitors like Walmart have already zoomed ahead. Amazon has started same-day delivery for Pharmacy in cities like Austin, Miami, Indianapolis, Phoenix, and Seattle, which could be potential markets for drone deliveries once they get regulatory clearance.

Benefits of drone delivery for Amazon Pharmacy

For those who are sick and can't pick up their prescriptions in person but need their meds quickly, drone delivery is a game-changer. Dr. Vin Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Amazon Pharmacy, says that early intervention is crucial for improving patient outcomes when it comes to infectious diseases or respiratory illnesses. Drone delivery can significantly cut down the time between diagnosis and treatment, not to mention lower business costs tied to labor and delivery truck operations.

Amazon's expansion into healthcare services

Amazon's commitment to at-home healthcare services goes beyond just medication delivery. It also offers Amazon Clinic, which provides virtual evaluations and treatment recommendations for around 35 conditions. Plus, its One Medical service (snagged for $3.9 billion in July 2022) delivers virtual and in-person primary care services. The drone delivery operation in College Station is centered around a pharmacy opened by Amazon in the town, hinting at possible future collaborations with other pharmacies offering similar drone delivery services.