Amazon and Mahindra Electric have signed a pact to add more electric vehicles (EVs) to the former's delivery fleet in India. Last year, the e-commerce giant had said that 10,000 EVs would be included in its fleet by 2025. These would be in addition to its target of adding 1,00,000 EVs globally by 2030 under the company's Climate Pledge. Here are more details.

Official words 'EV fleet expansion will minimize environmental impact'

"We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations," said Akhil Saxena, Amazon Vice-President for customer fulfilment operations, APAC, MENA and LATAM. "The expansion of our EV fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become a sustainability leader in the industry."

Future plans Amazon to build a fleet of 'Made in India' EVs

Amazon's deal with Mahindra Electric will aid the nation's progress in the e-mobility industry so that it can achieve its environmental sustainability goals. Meanwhile, the company will also continue to work with several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to build its fleet of 'Made in India' EVs, which would ensure the safe and sustainable delivery of orders to its customers in the country.

Quote 'Amazon-Mahindra partnership reaffirms India's significant progress in the e-mobility industry'

"The partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step, which reaffirms India's significant progress in the e-mobility industry, and highlights the role of automakers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Present setup Amazon India currently uses Mahindra's Treo Zor in seven cities