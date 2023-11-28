Ashneer Grover fined for making unparliamentary posts against BharatPe

1/3

Business 2 min read

Ashneer Grover fined for making unparliamentary posts against BharatPe

By Rishabh Raj 01:12 pm Nov 28, 202301:12 pm

Delhi HC slapped Rs. 2 lakh fine on Ashneer Grover for posting unparliamentary posts against BharatPe

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday slapped a Rs. 2 lakh fine on Ashneer Grover, ex-Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, for sharing inappropriate posts about the company despite promising the court he wouldn't do so, reported Hindustan Times (HT). The HT report noted that the court dismissed BharatPe's request to prohibit Grover from posting defamatory content, considering his pledge to stop sharing such content and his apology for past actions.

2/3

Resilient Innovations files case against Grover

Resilient Innovations, BharatPe's parent company, filed a fresh case against Grover in the Delhi High Court on November 24. The case accuses Grover of revealing confidential company information on social media. During the previous week, Grover had disclosed details on platform X about equity distribution and secondary components in BharatPe's Series E funding round, which raised $370 million and valued the company at $2.86 billion. However, Grover later removed that post.

3/3

Grover appears before EOW for questioning

In related news, Grover was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) regarding an alleged fraud case. This development came after an EOW status report exposed links between eight human resource (HR) consultancy firms and relatives of Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain. The investigation revealed that hiring agencies connected to Grover utilized backdated invoices to misappropriate funds for services they never provided to BharatPe.