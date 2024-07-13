In short Simplifying... In short Caplin Point Laboratories, a global pharmaceutical company, has shown promising financial performance despite a slight dip in revenue.

The company's profit after tax increased in Q4, and technical analysis suggests a positive outlook for its stock.

With a strong presence in various international markets and a majority of shares held by promoters, it's a potential powerhouse for investors' portfolios. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The pharma stock soared 2,767% over a decade

₹10,000-2.7L in 10 years: This stock can supercharge your portfolio

By Akash Pandey 04:25 pm Jul 13, 202404:25 pm

What's the story Caplin Point Laboratories, a company specializing in the development and marketing of generic formulations, has seen a remarkable 2,767% increase in its stock value over the past 10 years. According to an analysis by ET Markets, a ₹10,000 investment in the company's stock a decade ago would now be valued at ₹2.7 lakh. However, recent growth has been more modest, with shares rising only 6% in the last six months and approximately 12% year-to-date.

Product list

Take a look at company's extensive product portfolio

Caplin Point Laboratories produces, develops, and markets a range of generic formulations and products including tablets, dry syrups, soft gels, capsules, suppositories, and more. The company also produces a variety of ointments, gels, creams, and lotions. Its primary research and development facilities are situated in Tamil Nadu, while its manufacturing facility is located in Puducherry.

Market reach

Global reach and ownership structure

Caplin Point Laboratories exports to overseas markets as well. It has a substantial presence in Latin America, Southern Africa, Francophone Africa, the US, and Europe. The shareholding pattern of the company shows that it is predominantly owned by promoters at 70.62%, with the remaining 29.38% owned by public shareholders. Among these public shareholders, mutual funds hold just over 1% of the company's shares, while foreign investors own approximately 3.13%.

Financials

Caplin Point Laboratories' Q4 financial performance

In the March 2024 quarter, Caplin Point Laboratories reported a decrease in standalone revenue from operations to ₹139 crore, compared to ₹144 crore during the same quarter of the previous year. However, consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased to ₹86.91 crore in Q4 from ₹70.77 crore in the previous year, indicating a positive financial performance despite lower revenues.

Forecast

Positive outlook for the multibagger pharma stock

Technical analysis suggests a positive outlook for Caplin Point Laboratories' stock. Mileen Vasudeo, Sr Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital, stated, "The stock has given a breakout from lateral consolidation earlier this month, accompanied by strong volumes on the daily chart." He further noted that the momentum indicator RSI is also indicating positive momentum and anticipates continued upward movement. Investors may consider buying the stock with a stop loss at ₹1,370 and potential upside targets range between ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 levels.