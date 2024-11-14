Summarize Simplifying... In short Momeni, accused of murdering tech executive Bob Lee, claims a "bad joke" led to a fatal fight.

Prosecutors argue Momeni planned the attack, citing DNA evidence on a knife found at the scene.

Momeni, facing life imprisonment, pleads not guilty, suggesting Lee's erratic behavior due to sleep deprivation and substance abuse led to the altercation.

The defense claimed that Lee had been behaving erratically due to lack of sleep and substance use

Bob Lee's murder: Accused says 'bad joke' caused fatal altercation

What's the story Nima Momeni, the tech consultant accused of murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee (43), has testified in court that a "bad joke" led to a fatal altercation. Momeni claimed that during a night of drinking and drug use, he suggested Lee spend his last night in San Francisco with family instead of at a strip club. This comment allegedly provoked an attack from Lee as he pulled out a knife, forcing Momeni to defend himself.

Incident details

Momeni's account of the fatal night

Momeni claimed that after the fight, Lee walked away without any visible injuries. He only learned of Lee's death the next day and immediately reached out to a lawyer. The defense claimed that Lee had been behaving erratically due to lack of sleep and substance use. Lee was found staggering on a San Francisco street, bleeding and calling for help. He later died in the hospital. Momeni, who faces life imprisonment if convicted, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Legal battle

Prosecution's theory and defense's counter-argument

The prosecution claims Momeni (43) premeditated the April 4, 2023, attack on Lee after a dispute over his younger sister, Khazar Momeni, with who Lee was friends. They allege he took a knife from his sister's unique set, drove Lee to an isolated area, and stabbed him thrice before fleeing. However, the defense argues it was Lee who attacked Momeni in an erratic state due to sleep deprivation and substance abuse.

Witness account

Momeni's testimony of events leading to Lee's death

Momeni testified he and Lee were on good terms when his sister asked them to leave her condo at 2:00am after hours of partying. They left in Momeni's BMW, with Lee looking up next destination on phone. Momeni then pulled over after hitting a pothole, causing Lee to spill his beer and exit the vehicle. It was then that Momeni made "bad joke" allegedly triggering Lee. "He just went from zero to 100," Momeni said. "You could see the anger."

Cross-examination

Prosecution challenges Momeni's account of events

Assistant District Attorney Omid Talai challenged Momeni's account during cross-examination, questioning the plausibility of Lee wanting to kill him over a "bad joke." "I'm not sure why he pulled it out," Momeni said. "I was in fear for my life." The prosecution presented surveillance footage showing Lee and Momeni leaving the Millennium Tower downtown after 2:00am and driving off in Momeni's car. Additional grainy footage shows them exiting the car near the Bay Bridge, where prosecutors allege Momeni stabbed Lee.

Evidence

Tests reveal Momeni's DNA on blade handle

Police found a knife with a 10cm blade in the isolated area where Lee was stabbed. Prosecutors stated that tests revealed Momeni's DNA on the handle and Lee's DNA on the bloodied blade. However, the defense brought in an expert who argued that police should have checked the handle for fingerprints, specifically Lee's.

Aftermath

Lee's death sends shockwaves through tech community

Lee's death sent shockwaves through the tech community, with many paying tribute to his generosity and brilliance. At the time of his death, he was serving as the chief product officer of cryptocurrency platform MobileCoin and was a father to two children. Momeni expressed remorse over Lee's death during his testimony, stating that despite their altercation, Lee "didn't deserve this."