What's the story

Chinese smartphone and electronics companies have begun exporting products from India to West Asia, Africa, and the US, markets that have long been served almost exclusively by China and Vietnam.

The move comes after the Indian government's encouragement and rising local manufacturing.

OPPO Mobiles India reported ₹272 crore in foreign exchange earnings from exports in FY24, while Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India) earned ₹114 crore during the same period.

Their regulatory filings submitted to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) reveal.