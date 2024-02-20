Flipkart is not keen to retain employees while it aims for profitability by 2024

Flipkart loses more senior executives as e-commerce giant chases profitability

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:21 pm Feb 20, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Sandeep Kohli, Flipkart's Senior Vice President (SVP) and head of data centers, is reportedly leaving the e-commerce giant after more than nine years. Moneycontrol reported that Kohli may start his own venture after his departure in the coming weeks. He joined Flipkart in 2014 as Director of Engineering and became SVP in 2022. The move comes as CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is focusing on disruptive growth to increase profits.

Next Article

More exits

Other senior Flipkart executives are also leaving the company

Two other SVPs, Amitesh Jha and Bharath Ram, have also quit Flipkart to start their own ventures. Jha was the Head of Marketplace and Categories, while Ram was the SVP of Growth and Retention. Krishnamurthy announced their departures in a note to employees today. Flipkart-owned Cleartrip is also undergoing a top-level reshuffle. Cleartrip's head Ayyapan R and Dheeraj Aneja, Head of Fintech and Payments, are exiting the company.

Ultimate goal

Brakes on hiring to steer toward profitability

Flipkart plans to slow down hiring and will not immediately replace these positions. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Krishnamurthy said they would hire only if necessary for specific functions and capabilities. The CEO is focusing on making the company profitable by 2024. He thanked the departing SVPs for their contributions to Flipkart's growth and wished them success in their new endeavors.