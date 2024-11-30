Summarize Simplifying... In short Hero Future Energies is set to invest ₹11,000cr in Karnataka, aiming to create 3,000 jobs and lead India's clean energy transition.

The company plans to use its expertise in green hydrogen to develop unique decarbonization solutions.

By Akash Pandey 07:05 pm Nov 30, 202407:05 pm

What's the story Hero Future Energies Private Limited (HFEPL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government. The agreement details an investment plan of ₹11,000 crore for renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the state. The investment will be distributed over two to three years starting from 2025-26. This initiative was formalized during the London roadshow of the Invest Karnataka 2025 Meet.

Job creation

Projects expected to generate significant employment

The proposed projects by HFEPL are tipped to generate nearly 3,000 jobs in Karnataka. The company said, "At Hero Future Energies, we recognize that unprecedented environmental challenges demand bold and decisive steps toward the next generation of energy." With a renewable energy portfolio of over 6GW, HFEPL hopes to take its decarbonization efforts beyond the grid into areas such as transportation and heavy engineering manufacturing.

Clean energy

Aim to lead India's clean energy transition

HFEPL further stressed its ambition to spearhead India's journey into a major clean energy exporter. The company intends to utilize its knowledge of green hydrogen and its derivatives to create first-of-its-kind decarbonization solutions from India for the world. It chose Karnataka as the ideal destination to turn this vision into reality due to the state's progressive policies, rich renewable resources, and emphasis on green innovation.

Government support

Karnataka government pledges support for HFEPL's projects

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, assured that the state government will provide necessary permissions, approvals, and incentives for the timely establishment of these projects. He said that this collaboration strengthens Karnataka's position as a preferred investment destination, and showcases the state's leadership in driving green energy solutions and sustainable industrial development.