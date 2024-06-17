In brief Simplifying... In brief IN-SPACe, under the leadership of Pawan Goenka, has launched the PIE program to nurture space tech startups and young entrepreneurs.

The program, open to students and early-stage startups, offers technical expertise, business insights, and networking opportunities with industry veterans.

This 21-month initiative aims to foster innovation, drive India's space sector growth, and create new job opportunities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The program is designed to foster and empower the next generation of space tech innovators

IN-SPACe announces pre-incubation program for space startups

By Mudit Dube 06:08 pm Jun 17, 202406:08 pm

What's the story The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has launched a pre-incubation entrepreneurship development program. This initiative aims to support and nurture early-stage space startups, helping them turn their space-related ambitions into reality. The program, known as the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) program, is designed to foster and empower the next generation of space tech innovators.

Program details

PIE program to equip entrepreneurs with technical and business skills

Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, stated that the PIE program will provide young entrepreneurs with a launchpad, equipping them with technical expertise and business acumen. "India's space sector is poised for exponential growth, and young entrepreneurs are crucial to driving this expansion," Goenka said. The program is open to students in technical courses or those with a strong interest in space technology who are expected to graduate in 2024.

Program reach

IN-SPACe's PIE program targets a wide range of participants

The PIE program is not only limited to undergraduate students but also caters to those pursuing Masters or Doctorate programs, and early-stage startups focusing on space technologies. Goenka believes that this early-stage support will help unlock the potential of innovative minds and contribute to India's leadership in the global space industry. The 21-month program will guide aspiring entrepreneurs through distinct phases of ideation, innovation, and prototype development.

Support and guidance

PIE program to provide structured support and industry insights

The PIE program will ensure that budding entrepreneurs receive structured support at each critical stage of development. Participants will have direct access to industry veterans and subject matter experts, providing invaluable insights, feedback, and networking opportunities. Goenka emphasized that the program will inculcate a culture of innovation in entrepreneurs, propelling scientific advancements that generate socio-economic benefits and create new job opportunities in India's space sector.