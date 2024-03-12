Next Article

Tejas aircraft crashed in Jaisalmer on Tuesday

Tejas crash: Everything to know about India's indigenous fighter jet

What's the story Indian Air Force(IAF)'s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed near a student hostel in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, while on an operational training sortie. This is the first crash of the indigenously made jet since it first flew 23 years ago. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely, and an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the accident. As the incident continues to make headlines, here are the top features of the Tejas fighter jet.

2 variants of Tejas fighter jet

Tejas is a supersonic, single-seater fighter jet used by the IAF. There is a two-seater variant of the aircraft too, which is used both by the Air Force and the Indian Navy. IAF's No 45 Squadron—known as the 'Flying Daggers'—was the first squadron to induct Tejas in 2016. Notably, Tejas is the smallest and lightest aircraft in its class, with its dimensions and extensive use of composite materials contributing to its reduced weight.

IAF aims to replace MiG-21 aircrafts with Tejas

The IAF aims to replace its ageing MiG-21 aircrafts with the LCA Tejas Mark 1A by 2025. The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program was initiated by Indian government in 1984 when they established the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with the primary aim to replace MiG aircrafts. In 2003, the LCA program was renamed "Tejas," which means radiance in Sanskrit.

Tejas is a multi-role fighter

Tejas is a a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter designed for offensive air support and close combat support during ground operations. It boasts a maximum payload capacity of 4000 kg, operating as a single-pilot, single-engine aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of 13,300 kg. The first test flight of the Technology Demonstrator-1 (TD-1) took place in 2001. The maiden flight of the Second Series Production (SP2) Tejas aircraft of Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) configuration took place on March 22, 2016.

Government approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets

Recently, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)—led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh—approved the procurement of 97 additional Tejas MK-1A fighter jets for the IAF. In November, the DAC also cleared the acquisition of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The announcement came on the heeels of the IAF receiving its first twin-seater LCA Tejas from HAL in Bengaluru.