Mahindra recorded its highest ever third quarter auto sales in December

Mahindra's Q3 net profit jumps 61% YoY to Rs. 2,454cr

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:44 pm Feb 14, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) saw a 61% YoY increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31, reaching at Rs. 2,454 crore. In the last quarter, the profit was Rs. 1,528 crore. M&M's CEO Anish Shah stated, "Our businesses have delivered a solid operating performance this quarter. Auto continues to gain market share and has grown rapidly to double its profit."

Next Article

Record auto sales

Mahindra's Q3 auto sales at record high

M&M's auto division reached its highest-ever volumes in Q3 at 211,000 units, a 20% YoY increase, with record SUVs sold (119,000 units). On February 1, M&M's bookings for SUVs stood at 226,000. The standalone profit before interest and tax (PBIT) for the auto segment rose 56% YoY to Rs. 1,533 crore. In the farm business, the tractor market share increased by 80 basis points to 41.8% and farm machinery revenue grew by 28% YoY to Rs. 221 crore.

Services segment

Tech Mahindra's revenue fell by 5%

In the services sector, Mahindra Financial Services's assets under management (AUM) grew by 25% in the reported third quarter. However, profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 12% due to writeback in the previous year. Tech Mahindra's revenue fell by 5% and PAT dropped by 61% in the December quarter because of lower deal closures and a muted demand cycle.

Real estate

Mahindra's Q3 growth in real estate and logistics

In Q3 FY23, Mahindra Lifespaces reported residential pre-sales of Rs. 433 crore with a PAT growth of 51%. Meanwhile, Mahindra Logistics's revenue increased by 5% YoY to Rs. 1,397 crore. Today, M&M shares closed at Rs. 1,657.05, which is 0.62% higher than yesterday.