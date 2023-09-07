MediaTek develops its first 3nm chip using TSMC's technology

Written by Rishabh Raj September 07, 2023 | 02:02 pm 2 min read

3nm tech provides 18% faster speed than TSMC's N5 at the same power

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled its first chip developed using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 3nm technology for its flagship Dimensity system-on-chip (SoC). MediaTek didn't share specific chip details but emphasized that TSMC's 3nm process offers improved performance, power efficiency, and yield. It also supports various applications, including high-performance computing and mobile platforms. MediaTek's flagship chipset is expected to power smartphones, tablets, intelligent cars and various other devices, starting in the second half of 2024.

TSMC's 3nm technology boosts performance, efficiency

Compared to TSMC's N5 process, the 3nm technology currently offers an 18% speed improvement at the same power or a 32% power reduction at the same speed, and a 60% increase in logic density. Dr Cliff Hou, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC, said, "This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek's Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry's most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket."

MediaTek and TSMC's longstanding partnership

MediaTek and TSMC have had a long-standing partnership, collaborating on the Dimensity SoC to make the industry's most advanced semiconductor process technology accessible. Hou added, "Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honored to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond."

