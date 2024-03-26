Next Article

Microsoft appoints Pavan Davuluri as new Surface and Windows chief

By Akash Pandey 01:38 pm Mar 26, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Microsoft has confirmed the appointment of Pavan Davuluri as the new leader for its Windows and Surface divisions. This decision follows the departure of Panos Panay last year, causing a split between the Windows and Surface units. Davuluri, who previously managed Surface devices, will now also oversee Windows, due to Mikhail Parakhin's choice to pursue a different role: leading a new team focused on web experiences.

Restructuring of Windows and Surface divisions

Details of the restructuring were shared in an internal communication, obtained by The Verge from Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's chief of experiences and devices. According to Jha, the company is reuniting its Windows and devices teams. He stated that this would allow them to adopt a comprehensive approach towards developing silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for the AI era.

Davuluri's expanded role at Microsoft

Davuluri will now report directly to Jha in his new role. With more than 23 years of experience at Microsoft, Davuluri has significantly contributed to the company's partnership with Qualcomm and AMD in developing custom processors for Surface. His vast experience within the organization makes him an ideal fit for this broader leadership role overseeing both Windows operations and Surface devices.

Future role of Parakhin at Microsoft remains unclear

The future role of Parakhin at Microsoft is yet to be determined as he currently reports to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott during this transition phase. Before taking on wider responsibilities in Windows engineering, Parakhin was deeply involved with Bing Chat and modifications to Microsoft Edge.

Mustafa Suleyman to head new AI team

In another significant move, Microsoft has welcomed Mustafa Suleyman, Co-founder of Google DeepMind and former CEO of Inflection AI. Suleyman has been appointed as the head of a newly formed AI team, where he will oversee consumer-oriented AI products such as Copilot, Bing, and Edge. He will report directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, indicating Microsoft's dedication to enhancing its standing in the artificial intelligence domain.

Possible collaboration between Windows and AI teams

Jha's internal communication also hinted at a close collaboration between the Windows team and the Microsoft AI group on AI, silicon, and experiences. This indicates potential areas of intersection between these teams that the new leaders will have to manage. Such collaboration could result in innovative advancements in both Windows operations and Microsoft's consumer-oriented AI products.