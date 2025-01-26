What's the story

The Finance Ministry has announced a new pension scheme, the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

Under this program, central government employees under the National Pension System (NPS) will be guaranteed a pension of half of their average basic salary drawn in the last year before retirement.

The UPS will serve as an alternative to the existing NPS and will only be available to those who choose it.