The NHRC had ordered both federal and Tamil Nadu state officials to probe Foxconn's hiring practices in June.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment also requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labor department regarding media reports.

Foxconn refuted allegations of discriminatory hiring practices against married women, stating that 25% of its new hires are married women.

Indian labor officials visited the Foxconn facility in July and questioned executives about their employment practices, but didn't disclose their findings.