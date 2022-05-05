Business

Sensex closes just above 55,700, Nifty settles at 16,682

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 05, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.48%, to settle at 7,972.1 (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

The stock market on Thursday closed in the green but off its early highs as the Sensex settled at 55,702.23 points and the Nifty stood at 16,682.65. The broader market traded near the flat line, while the midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 0.48% to settle at 7,972.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Thursday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors in the market, rising 2.03%, 0.77%, and 0.61%, respectively. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, and Infosys, which climbed 4.21%, 3.96%, and 3.28%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, TATA Consumer Products, and Britannia emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.43%, 3.21%, and 3.2%, respectively.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.36% to 20,793.4 points and the Nikkei too edged up 0.11% to 26,818.53 points on Thursday. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 401.1 points, or 3.19%, to 12,964.86 points.

Commodities INR up by 0.2% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.2% to close at Rs. 76.26 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Meanwhile, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.23% to Rs. 51,233, the latter jumped 2.33% to Rs. 63,564. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $108.01 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter and petrol costing Rs. 105.45/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 104.75/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 120.5/liter.