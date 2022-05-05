Sensex closes just above 55,700, Nifty settles at 16,682
The stock market on Thursday closed in the green but off its early highs as the Sensex settled at 55,702.23 points and the Nifty stood at 16,682.65. The broader market traded near the flat line, while the midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 0.48% to settle at 7,972.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.
On Thursday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors in the market, rising 2.03%, 0.77%, and 0.61%, respectively. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, and Infosys, which climbed 4.21%, 3.96%, and 3.28%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, TATA Consumer Products, and Britannia emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.43%, 3.21%, and 3.2%, respectively.
Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.36% to 20,793.4 points and the Nikkei too edged up 0.11% to 26,818.53 points on Thursday. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 401.1 points, or 3.19%, to 12,964.86 points.
The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.2% to close at Rs. 76.26 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Meanwhile, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.23% to Rs. 51,233, the latter jumped 2.33% to Rs. 63,564. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $108.01 per barrel.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter and petrol costing Rs. 105.45/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 104.75/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 120.5/liter.