In a major move to disrupt the food delivery market, ride-hailing app Rapido has announced its partnership with restaurants at nearly half the commission rates of industry giants Swiggy and Zomato.

The new terms were finalized in collaboration with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI).

As per these terms, Rapido will charge restaurants a commission between 8-15%, significantly lower than the 16-30% charged by Swiggy and Zomato.