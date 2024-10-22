Summarize Simplifying... In short Reliance Infrastructure is set to invest over ₹10,000 crore in the next decade to build India's largest private defense plant in Maharashtra.

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:32 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure will set up an integrated project for the manufacturing of ammunition, explosives, and small arms in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The project, called Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC), will be set up on a 1,000-acre plot in the Watad Industrial Area. This will be a major milestone as it will be the country's largest Greenfield defense plant by a private company.

Reliance Infrastructure has pledged to invest more than ₹10,000 crore in the DADC project in the next decade. This massive financial commitment highlights the company's commitment to strengthening India's defense sector. The company, through its subsidiaries, has a history of exporting defense equipment worth over ₹1,000 crore over the years.

Wholly owned subsidiaries of Reliance Infrastructure, Jai Armaments Limited and Reliance Defence Limited, have already secured license from the government of India for the manufacturing of arms and ammunition.