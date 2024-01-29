Details

Reliance's Q3 results drive movement in shares

In the December quarter, Reliance Industries's net profit rose by 9.3% to Rs. 17,265 crore, while gross revenue climbed to Rs. 2,48,160 crore (up 3.2% YoY). Reliance Jio witnessed a 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in net profit, reaching Rs. 5,208 crore, up from Rs. 5,058 crore in Q2 FY24. In Q3, Reliance Retail's quarterly profit rose 32% YoY to Rs. 3,165 crore on record sales. Gross revenue rose 23% to Rs. 83,063 crore from a year earlier.

Future prospect

'Buy' rating for Reliance

Nuvama Institutional Equities is bullish on Reliance Industries's New Energy ambitions, noting its rapid progress in production, strategic acquisitions, PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme wins, and advancing plant construction. They highlight Reliance's fully integrated 20GW module capacity as a key differentiator. Nuvama has raised its target price for RIL shares by 5% to Rs. 3,105 per share by applying their New Energy valuation to projected FY26 sales. They maintain a "Buy" rating on the stock.