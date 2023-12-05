Sensex gains 431 points, Nifty settles above 20,850 mark

Sensex gains 431 points, Nifty settles above 20,850 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:01 pm Dec 05, 202304:01 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.35% to close at 12,508 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.63% to 69,296.14 points, the Nifty jumped 0.81% to 20,855.1 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.35% to close at 12,508.05 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 3.13%, 2.97%, and 1.93%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Power Grid Corporation of India, which climbed 17.38%, 14.95%, and 4.77%, respectively. LTIMindtree, HUL, and Divis Labs led the negative pack, plunging 1.53%, 1.51%, and 1.43%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 318.19 points to 16,327.86 points, while the Nikkei gained 455.45 points to 32,775.82 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 127.28 points, or 0.89%, to 14,177.75 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Tuesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.01% to settle at Rs. 83.38. Also, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 62,481, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 208, or 0.27%, to Rs. 75,960. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $73.87 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $41,696.79, up 0.27% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.86%, and is selling at $2,207.14. BNB and Cardano are listed at $229.94 (2.00% down) and $0.4017 (1.89% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08856, which is down 0.62% from yesterday.