Sensex loses over 900 points, Nifty settles above 18,850 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 03:57 pm Oct 26, 202303:57 pm

Axis Bank emerged as the top stock gainer on Thursday, adding 1.72%

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 1.41% to end at 63,148.15 points, while the Nifty fell 1.41% to settle at 18,852.20 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 173.55 points to end at 10,893 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

NIFTY METAL, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE emerged as the most losing sectors, dropping 1.65%, 1.61%, and 1.59%, respectively. Axis Bank, ITC, and Adani Ports surfaced as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.72%, 0.17%, and 0.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, M&M, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paints were the most losing stocks, falling 3.98%, 3.62%, and 3.48%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.24% and 2.18% to 17,044.61 points and 30,601.78 points, respectively, on Thursday. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 318.65 points, or 2.43%, to 12,821.22 points.

INR slips 0.05% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.05% lower to Rs. 83.23 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.29% to Rs. 61,001, while that of silver futures climbed 0.6% to Rs. 72,215. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $0.34, or 0.4% to $84.71 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $34,457.39, which is up by 0.99% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3.61% and is trading at $1,843.09. BNB and Cardano are trading at $225.61 (0.07% up) and $0.2934 (4.47% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 9.50% higher than yesterday at $0.0719.