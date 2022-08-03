Business

Sensex rises to 58,350 points, Nifty settles near 17,400

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 03, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 slipped 39.35 points to settle at 7,351.65

On Wednesday, the Indian equity benchmarks gained in yet another volatile trading session, marking a six-day consecutive winning streak. The Sensex rose 0.37% to settle at 58,350.53, while the Nifty gained 0.25% to end at 17,388.15. However, the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 39.35 points to 7,351.65. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY AUTO and NIFTY PSU BANK emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 1.03% and 0.28%, respectively. Meanwhile, Titan Company, Hindalco, and JSW Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.93%, 5.52%, and 4.7%, respectively. The Apollo Hospital stock hurtled downwards, plunging 0.09%, emerging as the biggest stock loser in the market on Wednesday.

Commodities INR goes down 0.56% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.56% to settle at Rs. 79.16 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 139, or 0.27%, to Rs. 51,171. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 57,442. The crude oil futures fell by $1.23, or 1.29% to $93.75 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.71% to settle at 3,163.67 points. However, the Hang Seng plunged to 19,767.09 points while the Nikkei declined to 27,741.9 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.16% lower to 12,348.76 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,378.56, a 2.89% increase compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,654.59, up by 5.32%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $291.26 (5.28% up), and $0.5097 (3.78% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06774, which is up 2.49% compared to yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.