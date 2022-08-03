Sensex rises to 58,350 points, Nifty settles near 17,400
On Wednesday, the Indian equity benchmarks gained in yet another volatile trading session, marking a six-day consecutive winning streak. The Sensex rose 0.37% to settle at 58,350.53, while the Nifty gained 0.25% to end at 17,388.15. However, the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 39.35 points to 7,351.65. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.
On Wednesday, NIFTY AUTO and NIFTY PSU BANK emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 1.03% and 0.28%, respectively. Meanwhile, Titan Company, Hindalco, and JSW Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.93%, 5.52%, and 4.7%, respectively. The Apollo Hospital stock hurtled downwards, plunging 0.09%, emerging as the biggest stock loser in the market on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.56% to settle at Rs. 79.16 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 139, or 0.27%, to Rs. 51,171. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 57,442. The crude oil futures fell by $1.23, or 1.29% to $93.75 per barrel.
Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.71% to settle at 3,163.67 points. However, the Hang Seng plunged to 19,767.09 points while the Nikkei declined to 27,741.9 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.16% lower to 12,348.76 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,378.56, a 2.89% increase compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,654.59, up by 5.32%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $291.26 (5.28% up), and $0.5097 (3.78% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06774, which is up 2.49% compared to yesterday.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.