Sensex tanks 210 points, Nifty retains 24,000 mark
On Friday, the stock market witnessed a downward trend, as the Sensex lost 0.27% to settle at 79,032.73 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty stood at 24,010.6 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, while the midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 0.44% to settle at 15,711.15 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 1.1%, 1.07%, and 0.88%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Dr. Reddys Labs, ONGC, and Reliance Industries, which climbed 2.67%, 2.5%, and 2.28%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Axis Bank were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.55%, 2.15%, and 1.84%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.73% to 2,967.4 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.61% to 39,583.08 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.01% to 17,718.61 points. In the US market, NASDAQ rose 0.3% to 17,858.68 points.
INR goes up 0.14% against US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.11% to ₹83.38 in forex trade on Friday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at ₹71,620. However, the silver futures soared ₹652, or 0.75%, to ₹87,700. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices edged up 1.07% to settle at $82.48 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices stayed steady on Friday. In Delhi, diesel costs ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol is ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, while petrol is ₹104.19 per liter.