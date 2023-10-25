Diwali IPO rush: Multiple companies gearing up for public listings

As the festive season of Diwali nears, numerous businesses are gearing up to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) during this period. Among these enterprises are Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth), Cello World, Flair Writing Industries, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Protean eGov Technologies, and ASK Automotive. The much-awaited IPO of Tata Technologies is slated to open for subscription in the final week of November.

Honasa Consumer and Cello World are set to open for subscription on October 31 and October 30, respectively. It is speculated that Flair Writing Industries might make its market debut in late October or early November, while Protean e-Gov Technologies and Ask Automotive should open for subscription between November 6-10. In the SME sector, Shanthala FMCG Products and Maitreya Medicare will be available for subscription from October 27-31, and October 27 to November 1, respectively.

Post-Diwali, a variety of companies, including microfinance institutions, have planned IPOs. Fedfina (Fedbank Financial Services), The Park Hotels, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, DOMS Industries, and Western Carriers, are all prepared to make their public debut in November or December. In the mainboard segment, IRM Energy will be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 26 after raising Rs. 545.4 crore through its IPO.