In short Simplifying... In short The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) filed a lawsuit against self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator, Dr. Wright, who was later debunked by British High Court Judge James Mellor.

Mellor confirmed Wright did not create Bitcoin or operate under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, and accused him of serious abuse of the court process.

Wright's case has now been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for alleged perjury. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Craig Wright has claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto since 2016

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator accused of perjury in the UK

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:57 pm Jul 17, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Australian scientist Craig Wright, who claimed to be the creator of Bitcoin since 2016, is facing allegations of perjury in a UK court. The High Court in London, found that Wright had extensively lied to support his false claim of being Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous author of the 2008 Bitcoin white paper. Wright attempted to prove his claim by asserting ownership over IP rights related to Bitcoin's creation, including copyright for the original whitepaper and initial versions of the software.

Lawsuit details

COPA filed a lawsuit against Wright in 2021

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit community dedicated to removing patents and litigation as barriers to growth in the crypto industry, filed a lawsuit against Wright in 2021. The action was taken to safeguard the crypto community and Bitcoin's open-source technology. Earlier in 2024, British High Court Judge James Mellor ruled that Wright did not develop Bitcoin, debunking his claims of being Nakamoto.

Court verdict

Judge Mellor refutes Wright's claims

Judge Mellor delivered a decisive verdict earlier this year. He stated, "First, Dr. Wright is not the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper. Second, Dr. Wright is not the person who adopted or operated under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in the period 2008 to 2011." Furthermore, he confirmed that Wright did not create Bitcoin or author its initial software versions. The judge has now referred Wright's case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for alleged perjury.

Legal consequences

Wright's global legal actions deemed serious abuse

Judge Mellor has accused Wright of committing "a most serious abuse" of the court process. This accusation comes in light of Wright's pursuit of his claim to be Nakamoto through legal action in multiple countries, including the UK Norway, and the US. The case has now been referred to CPS, which is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases investigated by police in England and Wales.