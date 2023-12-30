Inactive UPI accounts to be deactivated from January 1

By Akash Pandey 05:59 pm Dec 30, 202305:59 pm

All UPI apps will implement the same by tomorrow midnight

Starting January 1, UPI accounts that haven't been used for a year or more will be deactivated, according to a circular from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This action aims to avoid misuse or accidental money transfers when users switch mobile numbers without unlinking their old numbers from the banking system. NPCI's circular directs all UPI apps to implement these changes by December 31, 2023.

How will deactivation process occur?

Third-party application providers (TPAP) and Payment Service Providers (PSP) will handle the deactivation process. They will identify UPI IDs, UPI numbers, and phone numbers inactive for one year. Once these are disabled for incoming transactions, PSPs will remove the unused phone numbers from the UPI mapper. Customers with blocked UPI IDs and phone numbers for inbound credit transactions can re-register within their UPI apps to re-establish the link with their UPI and continue making payments.

What should you do?

Individuals using any UPI app, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc., must ensure that their UPI ID remains active. If you have not used your account in 2023, simply make one transaction of any value to maintain active status.