What's the story

Shares of Vodafone Idea have plunged by 3% today, after an 8% fall yesterday.

The decline was sparked after the Supreme Court dismissed the firm's writ petition seeking further relief on its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues of ₹30,000 crore.

The share has fallen over 35% from its Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) price of ₹11 and over 65% from its 2024 peak of ₹19.18.

So, what's next for the company? Let's find out.