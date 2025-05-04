What's the story

Warren Buffett (94), the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has announced his retirement at the end of this year.

The "Oracle of Omaha," as he is popularly known, made the announcement at his company's annual meeting.

He said he believes it's time for Vice-Chairman Greg Abel to take over as CEO.

Abel was taken aback by the announcement but had been picked by Buffett four years ago as his successor.