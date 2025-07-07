'New Girl' secrets: What really happened behind the loft doors
What's the story
New Girl, the beloved sitcom, had audiences hooked with its eccentric characters and hilarious storylines. While some fans relished the on-screen shenanigans, there are a few interesting behind-the-scenes facts that made the show so special. These tidbits would show how the cast and crew came together to create unforgettable moments and keep the show going strong throughout its seven-season run.
Musical touch
Zooey Deschanel's musical influence
Zooey Deschanel, who famously played Jess Day, added some musical magic to New Girl. Jess's love for singing wasn't just a gimmick; Deschanel's a musician in real life. She even co-wrote some of the songs featured in New Girl. This not only lent authenticity to Jess's character but also allowed Deschanel to combine her interests with her role.
Realistic setting
The loft was a real set
The iconic loft where Jess and her roommates lived wasn't just a set but an actual location used for filming. Unlike many shows that use sound stages, New Girl chose a real building in Los Angeles. This gave them a more authentic backdrop for scenes and more flexibility in shooting from different angles.
Spontaneous moments
Improvisation was encouraged
Improvisation was key to some of New Girl's most iconic scenes. The cast members were encouraged to ad-lib lines while shooting, which resulted in a lot of the show's unexpected comedic moments. This practice kept the show from losing its fresh feel and allowed the likes of Jake Johnson (Nick) and Max Greenfield (Schmidt) to flaunt their comic prowess.
Real inspiration
Schmidt's jar was inspired by real life
The idea of Schmidt's jar, wherein he had to deposit money every time he said something inappropriate or arrogant, was inspired by the real-life experiences of one of the writers. The quirky idea became a running gag throughout the series and highlighted Schmidt's character development as he learned from his mistakes.
Star power
Guest stars galore
One of the defining factors of New Girl was the guest stars that the show featured, bringing a whole new level of excitement with each new appearance. The likes of Taylor Swift, Prince, and Megan Fox made memorable cameos that left fans thrilled. The guest appearances were seamlessly incorporated into storylines without overshadowing the chemistry of the main cast.