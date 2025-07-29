5 times Ryan Reynolds had us in splits on screen

Ryan Reynolds has carved a niche for himself in the comedy genre with his own unique blend of humor and charisma. His films often showcase his ability to deliver witty lines and engage audiences with his impeccable comic timing. Here are five of the best comedy movies featuring the talented Ryan Reynolds, and what makes each of them stand out in their own right.

Refreshing sequel 'Deadpool 2' doubles down on the laughs With its sharp humor and fearless storytelling, Deadpool 2 stands out as one of the funniest comedies in the actor's career. He delivers outrageous one-liners, fourth-wall breaks, and emotional depth—all while wearing the red suit. The sequel amps up the absurdity with a wild plot, unexpected cameos, and over-the-top action. It's a rare follow-up that hits just as hard as the original, cementing its place among his best comedic hits.

College antics 'Van Wilder: Party Liaison': College humor classic Released in 2002, Van Wilder: Party Liaison is one of Reynolds's early films that introduced us to his genius. Playing the titular character, Van Wilder, Reynolds epitomizes the ultimate college student who never graduates because he loves campus life too much. The film is packed with riotous hijinks and iconic one-liners, making it a cult favorite among fans of college comedies.

Friend-zone fun 'Just Friends': A hilarious take on friend-zoning In 2005's Just Friends, Reynolds portrays Chris Brander, who comes back home for Christmas, only to deal with unfinished business with his high school crush. The film comically delves into the realms of unrequited love and self-discovery, while making you laugh a lot in the process. With its relatable plot, coupled with great comic timing, it is bound to be an entertaining watch.

Animated comedy 'The Croods: A New Age' proves animated comedy gold This sequel delivers sharp humor, clever storytelling, and a standout voice performance as Guy, making it one of the funniest entries in his filmography. With a fresh, evolutionary twist and quirky new characters like the Bettermans, the film builds on the charm of the original. Its witty script, vibrant visuals, and heartwarming moments make The Croods: A New Age not just a family favorite but a top-tier animated comedy.