5 underrated Judd Apatow comedies you need to watch now

Judd Apatow, the man known for combining humor with the most real moments, has some underrated movies in his kitty. These films, which are generally overlooked, bring out his talent for weaving stories that are hilarious and real at the same time. Here are five such comedy movies directed/produced by Apatow that are worth your time.

Drive 1 'Pineapple Express' blends stoner laughs with wild action Released in 2008, Pineapple Express follows Dale and Saul, two laid-back stoners who land in deep trouble after witnessing a murder. Played by Seth Rogen and James Franco, the duo must outrun dangerous criminals while navigating ridiculous and chaotic situations. The movie mixes outrageous humor with unexpected action, turning a simple weed run into a full-blown survival mission. It's a wild, hilarious ride that redefines the stoner comedy genre with an action twist.

Drive 2 'The Five-Year Engagement' offers romantic humor Produced by Apatow, The Five-Year Engagement is a romantic comedy that tracks the ups and downs of an engaged couple as they navigate their never-ending engagement. The film cleverly balances the humor with genuine emotion as it explores relationship dynamics and personal growth. Its relatable storyline and witty dialogue make it a must-watch for those who appreciate romantic comedies with depth.

Drive 3 'Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story' hilariously spoofs rockstar biopics Released in 2007, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is a sharp parody of musical biopics, especially Walk the Line. Starring John C. Reilly as Dewey Cox, the film mocks the dramatic rise, fall, and redemption arcs of legendary musicians like Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan. With standout performances by Reilly and Jenna Fischer, the movie mixes absurd comedy with catchy music, delivering a fun and clever satire of rockstar life.

Drive 4 'Anchorman' delivers outrageous laughs from the newsroom Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) became an instant comedy classic with its absurd humor and unforgettable characters. Will Ferrell shines as the pompous Ron Burgundy, a '70s news anchor whose world is turned upside down when an ambitious female reporter, played by Christina Applegate, joins the team. With hilarious support from Steve Carell and Paul Rudd, the film satirizes the sexist world of old-school news with sharp wit and endless gags.