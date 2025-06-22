Amitabh Bachchan praises 'inheritor' Abhishek for film choices

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has showered praises on his son, Abhishek Bachchan , in a recent blog post. The veteran actor expressed admiration for Abhishek's dedication to his roles and his choice of challenging characters. He wrote, "Each role he has accepted and played has been with immense dedication." "He dared to act and be recognized... my admiration to my inheritor, my son," he added.

Film choices 'Rare quality for an actor...' Amitabh further praised Abhishek for his film choices, stating that they have allowed him to explore different roles. He wrote, "His choice of films and roles has guided him to give him opportunity to try something different." The senior Bachchan also shared a tweet about Abhishek's upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, saying it was a "rare quality" for an actor to choose and immerse themselves in different roles.

Personal touch 'Success comes to those who dare and act...': Amitabh Amitabh also shared a personal anecdote in his blog post. He recalled the words of Hindi poet laureate Ram Dhari Singh Dinkar, who often visited his home. "Success comes to those who dare and act... Abhishek has ever done that," he wrote, adding that his son's film choices have given him opportunities to try something different.