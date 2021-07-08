'Meet the Army of Thieves,' Zack Snyder shares first images

Zack Snyder's 'Army of Thieves' is a prequel to 'Army of the Dead'

Zack Snyder recently introduced his Army of Thieves on social media. He released the first look pictures of the film, which is said to be the prequel of the zombie-action movie, Army of the Dead. Actor Matthias Schweighöfer will return as German safecracker Ludwig Dieter in the upcoming action flick. Army of Thieves is set to premiere on Netflix sometime this year.

Twitter Post

Check out the photos here

Meet the Army of Thieves. 💰🔐💰🔐

The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThieves pic.twitter.com/hwCNYmbLwC — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 7, 2021

Cast

'Game of Thrones' actress Nathalie Emmanuel to star in it

Schweighöfer was first introduced in Army of the Dead, when Dave Bautista's Scott Ward makes him a part of his team. This movie will revolve around a money heist, with a group of misfits, to be led by Dieter. Apart from Schweighöfer, this venture also stars Ruby O Fee, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen and Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones.

Twitter Post

More images were shared by Netflix Geeked

Get your first look at ARMY OF THIEVES.



The action-packed prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead tells the origin story of fan-favorite safecracker Dieter. Directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, ARMY OF THIEVES is coming soon to Netflix 💰🔐💰🔐 pic.twitter.com/SKvNdnKFD4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 7, 2021

Nuances

Schweighöfer to add humor element in 'Army of Thieves' too

While one photo shows the Army in front of a closed gate, another has them inside a surveillance van. The rest two have Schweighöfer (alone and one with Emmanuel) standing before a safe door. Schweighöfer, who added humor in Army of the Dead, would probably continue the same streak, as is shown in one of the images, where he's sandwiched between Khan and Cohen.

Description

The movie is about a heist across Europe

The character of Dieter, which left his own mark in Army of the Dead, will be elaborated in Army of Thieves. According to Netflix, the film revolves around him, who is recruited by a mysterious woman to "assist in heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe." Interestingly, Schweighöfer, playing the safecracker, is also the director of this film, while Snyder is the producer.

Information

Here's the official synopsis of 'Army of Thieves'

"In this prequel to Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Details

Snyder has 'Army of the Dead' spin-off in the pipeline

Apart from Snyder, Army of Thieves will also be backed by his wife Deborah Snyder, Schweighöfer, Dan Maag and Wesley Coller. The storyline has been written by Shay Hatten, while Snyder too has helped in developing the script. After this heist film, the filmmaker will release an animated spin-off of Army of the Dead titled as Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.