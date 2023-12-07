Best documentaries on Hulu you can't miss

Best documentaries on Hulu you can't miss

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Dec 07, 2023

Must-watch documentaries on Hulu

How about a reality that is stranger than fiction? Welcome to a world of real-life intrigue, compelling narratives, and thought-provoking storytelling. Hulu offers a curated selection of documentaries that take you beyond the realms of fiction. Be it true-crime stories, unsolved mysteries, or eye-opening explorations of nature, humans, and society, here's our guide to the best documentaries on Hulu.

'Man on Wire' (2008)

Based on Philippe Petit's book To Reach the Clouds, the Oscar-winning documentary film Man on Wire chronicles his audacious 1974 high-wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. Through archival footage, reenactments, and information from the police report, director James Marsh captures the daring spirit and meticulous planning behind this extraordinary feat against the backdrop of an iconic moment in history.

'Minding the Gap' (2018)

The Oscar-nominated documentary film Minding the Gap delves into the lives of three friends, bonding over their shared love of skateboarding while grappling with the challenges of growing up in a Rust Belt town. Director Bing Liu intimately captures their journeys, addressing themes of friendship, masculinity, and the scars of domestic abuse. It offers a raw and authentic exploration of coming-of-age struggles.

'MLK/FBI' (2020)

Sam Pollard's MLK/FBI unveils the covert surveillance and harassment orchestrated by the FBI against Martin Luther King Jr. The powerful documentary exposes the agency's attempts to undermine the civil rights leader, revealing the darker side of governmental power. It provides a sobering exploration of the intersection between activism, racial tensions, and the abuse of authority during a pivotal era in American history.

'Flee' (2021)

The breathtaking Oscar-nominated documentary film Flee recounts the harrowing journey of Amin, an Afghan refugee living in Denmark. Jonas Poher Rasmussen's animated documentary combines stunning visuals with Amin's compelling narrative of escape from war-torn Afghanistan to the complexities of building a new life. It is a profoundly moving exploration of resilience, identity, and the universal quest for a place to call home.

'Summer of Soul' (2021)

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a mesmerizing Oscar-winning documentary directed by Questlove. Unearthed footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a musical celebration overlooked by history, captures legendary performances and explores the cultural significance of the event. It is a vibrant tribute to Black history, music, and the enduring power of artistic expression.