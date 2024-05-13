Next Article

Steve Buscemi assaulted in NYC: Here's what happened

By Tanvi Gupta 10:26 am May 13, 202410:26 am

What's the story Beloved actor and Brooklyn native, Steve Buscemi was assaulted in an unprovoked attack last week in New York City. The distressing incident transpired while the Boardwalk Empire star was strolling through the Kips Bay neighborhood in broad daylight. Suddenly, an unidentified man approached and struck him, causing facial swelling and an injury to his left eye. Following the assault, Buscemi was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. The assailant fled the scene and remains at large according to police.

Publicist confirmed Buscemi's assault amid rising NYC violence

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the assault in a statement to The Post, describing it as another random act of violence in NYC. The 66-year-old actor is reportedly "okay" and "appreciates everyone's well wishes." Despite his recovery, he expressed sadness for others who have experienced similar incidents while walking the streets of New York. This attack is part of a recent surge in random assaults across the city's five boroughs. The incident took place around 11:48am (local time) on Wednesday.

'Saw him trip and fall backward': Eyewitness account

An area worker, who identified herself as Nat, witnessed part of the assault on Buscemi. She recounted seeing him with a woman before he tripped and fell backward. "He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn't see who hit him," she added. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker, described as a bearded man wearing a baseball cap, blue t-shirt, and black sweatpants.

Second 'Boardwalk Empire' actor victim of street violence

Buscemi's assault marks him as the second actor from Boardwalk Empire to fall victim to random street violence this year. Earlier, on March 31, actor Michael Stuhlbarg was struck in the back of the neck with a rock while running on the Upper East Side. Xavier Israel, a 27-year-old with a prior arrest record for assault and robbery, was apprehended in connection to Stuhlbarg's attack. These incidents have raised concerns about safety in New York City.

Meanwhile, know more about Buscemi's career

With a career spanning four decades, Buscemi—a former FDNY firefighter turned actor—has left an indelible mark on the film industry. Renowned for his roles in iconic films like Fargo and Reservoir Dogs, he gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Enoch "Nucky" Thompson in Boardwalk Empire. A beloved figure in New York, Buscemi's heroism extends beyond the screen—he famously rushed to Ground Zero after 9/11 attacks.