What's the story

BigHit Music, the agency that built the global K-pop sensations BTS and TXT, has finally confirmed that they are about to debut a new boy band soon.

The group will make its debut "in the third quarter of this year," reported Soompi.

Earlier, JTBC had reported that the much-awaited boy group would debut in August. Now, BigHit Music has confirmed the debut will occur in the third quarter, though they have not specified the exact month.