BTS's agency set to debut another boyband: Everything to know
What's the story
BigHit Music, the agency that built the global K-pop sensations BTS and TXT, has finally confirmed that they are about to debut a new boy band soon.
The group will make its debut "in the third quarter of this year," reported Soompi.
Earlier, JTBC had reported that the much-awaited boy group would debut in August. Now, BigHit Music has confirmed the debut will occur in the third quarter, though they have not specified the exact month.
Group details
New boy band in final stages of preparation
The agency has confirmed that the new boy band is currently in its final stages of preparation. However, they have not revealed any details about the group's name or members.
The group was first spotted filming a jacket shoot in Los Angeles, California, earlier this year.
They will be BigHit Music's first new band since Tomorrow X Together (TXT) debuted six years ago in 2019.
CEO's insight
HYBE CEO had revealed the group will be 5-member
HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang, back in April, said that the new boy band will be a five-member group.
"Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been deeply involved in content production."
"The team will present innovative music that goes beyond the conventional evolution of K-pop boy groups and highlights a unique identity," he had said.
Group's role
They will act as the next-generation 'creator crew'
The new boy band will also act as a next-generation "creator crew." They will not just be good at performing but also produce their own music, choreography, and video content.
This is a significant step for HYBE as it expands its global footprint with groups like KATSEYE, Le Sserafim, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ILLIT.
Fan speculation
Who are the rumored members?
Fans have been speculating about the members of the new boy band. Some believe that trainees Kim Jihoon, Song Hajun, Martin Edwards, James, and Lee Sejin could be part of the lineup.
These trainees have reportedly also contributed to their seniors' music production and have been spotted in online leaks.
However, their inclusion has not been confirmed by BigHit Music yet.