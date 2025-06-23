How Chris Pratt went from TV goofball to Hollywood powerhouse

Chris Pratt has emerged as one of the most important stars of modern-day Hollywood . The actor knows how to keep audiences entertained, thanks to his versatility and infectious performances. Whether on television or in mind-numbing blockbusters, he's made a place for himself that strikes a chord with viewers across the globe. From rags to riches, here's how Pratt is building his legacy.

Drive 1 'Guardians of the Galaxy' success Playing Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy marked a major turning point in Pratt's career. The film's success proved that he could lead a major franchise, mixing humor with action effortlessly. The role didn't just take his career to new heights but also proved he was an actor who could shoulder big-budget films. The movie grossed millions worldwide, cementing Pratt's place in Hollywood's elite.

Drive 2 Transition from TV to film Before he became a film star, Pratt was a staple on the television series Parks and Recreation. His move from TV to the silver screen was calculated, letting him display different sides of his talent. By picking varied roles across genres, he easily transitioned between television and cinema. And this proved that actors can work in both media without being typecast.

Drive 3 Versatility across genres Pratt's knack for genre-hopping has been instrumental in creating his legacy. From action-filled adventures like Jurassic World to animated films like The Lego Movie, he has demonstrated incredible range. This flexibility not just widens his audience but also guarantees endurance in a constantly changing industry where tastes can change in the blink of an eye.