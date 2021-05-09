'Cinderella' takes OTT route, to release on Amazon Prime Video

The live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella produced by Sony Pictures will be skipping the theater route. The much-anticipated film will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video, according to Deadline. There is no release date set for the movie as of now, but it is expected to premiere sometime later this year. Here is an in-depth look into the upcoming film.

Epic cast

'Cinderella' is singer Camila Cabello's feature film debut

Singer Camila Cabello will be making her big-screen debut playing the role of Cinderella. Let It Go singer Idina Menzel has been cast in the role of Cinderella's evil stepmother. The iconic Billy Porter will be playing Cinderella's fairy godparent. Rounding off the cast are Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and Pierce Brosnan portraying King Rowan.

Story

'Cinderella' is a story about struggle, hope, and triumph

Cinderella, or also known as The Little Glass Slipper, is an old folktale about triumph over oppression. The story features a young woman who lives with her stepmother and two stepsisters in excruciating circumstances. Her life changes after she meets a king with the help of a magical fairy godmother. She ends up marrying him, thus ascending to the throne herself.

COVID-19

Pandemic delayed the movie incessantly

Cinderella was originally slated for a theatrical release in February 2021, which was later pushed to June. However, the rising COVID-19 cases around the world made Sony take the OTT route. The film's production was delayed due to shutdowns and restrictions in place for the global health crisis. Although the film will be releasing via Amazon, Sony Pictures will retain its rights in China.

Career

From 'Senorita' to 'Cinderella'

Cabello is a global singing sensation. In 2018, she released her first studio album called Camila, and it reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart. She is currently dating Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. They also collaborated on the hit 2019 song Senorita. Some of her other hit songs include Havana, Crying in the Club, Liar, Shameless, and My Oh My.