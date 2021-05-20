'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' flouts COVID-19 restrictions, set gets sealed

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has been temporarily suspended after sets of the show got sealed by the Tamil Nadu Police and health department yesterday. It so happened that the production team of the reality show, which is being shot in Tamil Nadu, continuously flouted COVID-19 restrictions. Taking action, authorities halted the shoot and sealed the set at night. Naturally, makers suspended the show.

Flouting protocol

Administration had to stop shoot, seal the entire set

According to The Hindu, officials under the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the police had vacated the entire set, and locked down the place yesterday. This was because the team continued shooting, without caring for the state-implemented ban, even though eight crew members had tested COVID-19 positive. Further, a case under the state Disaster Management Act was booked for violation of government guidelines.

Latest development

The show will return after a pause: Makers

The channel that airs the reality show gave an official press release that promised the season will return after a break. "Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is temporarily suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The show will be restarted soon the crisis is over," added the statement. To note, the set was located in the EVP film city, Chennai.

Show

The Mohanlal-hosted show has seven contestants remaining

Coming to the show, Bigg Boss Malayalam is hosted by megastar Mohanlal, who hasn't said anything on the ban. For the third installment, makers had erected a special set, and began shooting with 14 participants. Before the halt, the team was done with 95 days of shooting. Currently, seven contestants remain in the competition. They have been shifted to a hotel for now.

Different approach

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss Kannada' had acted responsibly; canceled the season

In stark contrast, Bigg Boss Kannada makers had acted responsibly to the pandemic restrictions. As soon as a 14-day lockdown was announced in Karnataka, the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted reality show had canceled the ongoing season midway. All contestants were brought out and sent to their homes safely. Spokesperson of Colors Kannada had said although the decision was "very difficult," they were "satisfied with it."