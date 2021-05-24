Dwayne Johnson teases 'Black Adam' costume, shares behind-the-scenes photos

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 07:14 pm

Dwayne Johnson shares 'Black Adam' photos from the sets

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is all set to become a superhero in the DC Extended Universe with the upcoming film, Black Adam. The actor recently shared a few glimpses from the set. The Warner Bros.-produced film will also star Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. It is currently scheduled to release in theaters on July 29 next year.

Costume

A special look at the 'Black Adam' costume

In one of the most anticipated reveals by Johnson, the fans finally got a glimpse of the costume. In the image, we see Black Adam's silhouette wearing a cloak-like costume, which is a little ragged at the bottom hem, indicating a rough life. "If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from," Johnson wrote in the caption.

Instagram Post

'You know where his pain comes from'

Set

Production of 'Black Adam' has reached a midway point

The actor also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets. It looks like that a huge brawl just took place, as everything looks haphazard. "This is one inspiring production to be on. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," he wrote in the caption. According to the post, production of Black Adam seems to have reached a midway point.

Instagram Post

The enormous, chaotic production stage of the DC film

Character

Black Adam is an ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel

Black Adam (Teth/Theo-Adam) is a DC Comics character, known as one of the archenemies of Captain Marvel (Shazam, not the Brie Larson character). DC licensed and acquired the character in the 1970s, and started publishing Captain Marvel as Shazam. The character of Black Adam is described as a corrupt, ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel, who challenges Marvel family heroes like Shazam.

Origin

'Black Adam' has been in the making since 2014

Johnson has been attached to play Black Adam since 2014, and he was supposed to appear in the 2019 Shazam! as the villain. The makers of the film didn't want to cram a hero and an anti-hero into the same movie, so they decided to split it into two separate films. "It allowed us to develop the right version of both," a producer said.

Films

Johnson's films have grossed over $10.5 billion worldwide

Besides acting, Johnson, aka The Rock, is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is also one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors currently. His films have earned over $10.5 billion worldwide. Some of his famous films include G.I. Joe: Retaliation, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana, The Scorpion King, Fast & Furious franchise, and Jumanji films.