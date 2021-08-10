Ekta Kapoor announces season two of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'

Popular TV show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' originally featured actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

Producer Ekta Kapoor has announced season two of her popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which originally featured actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The Sony TV show aired in the year 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple, played by Sakshi and Ram, who fall in love with each other after getting married.

Information

The show had a successful run of over 600 episodes

The show was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014. Ekta took to Instagram on late Monday evening and posted a video of her interaction with Sakshi and Ram.

Instagram Post

Here is the video of the interaction

Instagram post A post shared by ektarkapoor on August 10, 2021 at 4:49 pm IST

Story

A whole generation has not seen the story: Ekta

"The idea was to talk to you both because I am planning something... To make Bade again. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will always stay Sakshi and Ram for me, but there's a whole generation that has not seen the story," she said. "They don't know that urban loneliness in the 30s is also a thing. Most soaps on TV are mass-oriented," she said.

Promo

The show's promo will be launched in two days: Ekta

"This is an attempt to make a soft, urban story," Ekta said in the video. The producer said the new cast will be revealed in a promo, which will be launched in two days. "The girl looks exactly as pretty as you Sakshi but Ram the boy looks nothing like you. What stays with the character is Ram's loneliness," she said.

Show

It's a similar story but will offer something new: Ekta

"It's a similar story but of course, we will offer something new also after 10 years," Ekta added. The producer said that she hopes to win the hearts of the audience. Ram and Sakshi also expressed their gratitude for the love and affection they obtained from the show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will soon air on Sony TV.