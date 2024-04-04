Next Article

Exploring Bollywood's most groundbreaking mythological series

What's the story Bollywood's tradition of adapting ancient mythological scriptures into television series has been a cornerstone of Indian entertainment. These series do more than just amuse; they provide a window into the vast cultural heritage of India. The following five series stand out as groundbreaking contributions to the genre, each leaving a lasting impression with their unique take on timeless tales.

'Mahabharat'

The 1988 television adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharat is revered for its faithful depiction of the scripture. Produced by B.R. Chopra and directed by his son, Ravi Chopra, this series was not just a show but a Sunday morning ritual for families across India. It brings to life the complex narrative and moral dilemmas of the ancient text.

'Ramayan'

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, aired in 1987, stands as a landmark series, vividly recounting Lord Rama's life. Its depiction of idealism, devotion, and duty deeply resonated with audiences, leaving a lasting impact. The series became more than entertainment; it was a vehicle for cultural education in Indian homes, embedding values and bringing the Ramayana's lessons to life through its powerful dramatization.

'Shaktimaan'

Shaktimaan (1997) stands out as India's original superhero show, drawing from Indian mythology to craft its narrative. The protagonist, Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, undergoes a transformation into the titular hero, Shaktimaan. He battles against dark forces threatening the world. This series skillfully merges mythological concepts with modern-day challenges, captivating viewers with its unique and culturally rich storytelling.

'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev'

Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, launched in 2011, is a captivating series that explores the rich tapestry of legends associated with Lord Shiva. It stands out for its impressive visual effects and engaging storytelling. The show delves into the depths of Shaivism mythology, bringing to the fore both well-known and obscure stories from the Shiva Purana, thus garnering critical acclaim and a dedicated viewership.

'Siya Ke Ram'

Siya Ke Ram, which premiered in 2015, reimagines the Ramayana by narrating it from Sita's vantage point. This shift in perspective infuses the ancient story with new layers of intrigue. The series shines a light on Sita's journey, her pivotal role, and her often-underrepresented experiences, enriching her portrayal and offering a nuanced view of the epic's events.