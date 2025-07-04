Anya Taylor-Joy proves she can own any genre

Anya Taylor-Joy has taken Hollywood by storm with her varied roles and eccentric acting style. How she effortlessly shifts from one genre to another, or one character to another, speaks volumes about her versatility. Given how the industry is constantly evolving, actors like Taylor-Joy are the ones making sure they shape its future. Here's how she embodies adaptability and innovation in an ever-changing cinematic landscape.

Chess drama 'The Queen's Gambit' phenomenon Taylor-Joy shot to fame with her spectacular performance as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit. The series took the world by storm, proving the actor's knack for playing complex characters. Her portrayal left audiences spellbound across the globe, contributing to the show's popularity and reviving interest in chess. The role proved she can carry a series on her shoulders with grace.

Indie roots Transitioning from indie films Before she shot to mainstream fame, Taylor-Joy made her mark with indie films like The Witch and Thoroughbreds. These projects enabled her to delve into offbeat stories and hone a unique style of acting. Her indie work set the tone for her career, proving that she could easily carry difficult roles.

Genre flexibility Embracing diverse genres Taylor-Joy's filmography has been nothing short of eclectic, ranging from period dramas to psychological thrillers. She has been a part of movies like Split, where she proved her adaptability. From diving into different genres to even breaking the fourth wall, her willingness to try it all shows not just versatility but a hunger to challenge norms in the industry.