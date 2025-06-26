'Made in Microsoft Paint': Bezos-Sanchez's viral wedding invite gets trolled

Jeff Bezos , the founder of Amazon , and his partner, Lauren Sanchez , are set to tie the knot in Venice on Friday. However, a portion of their wedding invitation has been leaked online, sparking mixed reactions. The invite features an unusual design with doves, shooting stars, butterflies, and the Rialto Bridge. It also includes a request for no gifts, but instead, vows of donations to UNESCO 's Venice office, CORILA, and Venice International University.

Design critique 'Looks like clip art images from Microsoft Word' The wedding invitation has been widely criticized for its "homemade" look. On X user said, "Was the invitation made in Microsoft Paint?" While another person added, "This invitation looks like an 11-year-old made it." Another commented, "This was the best their wedding planner came up with? My goodness Lisa Vanderpump daughter from Housewives did better than this for her wedding."

Style reflection Bezos's practical approach to fashion The couple's unconventional style is also reflected in their wedding invitation. Bezos, known for his casual attire of jeans, polo shirts, and sneakers, has been seen sporting shirts with "hidden snaps under the collar for easy tie removal." This practical approach to fashion is very evident in the bland layout of the invite.