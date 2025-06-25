Kajol's 'Maa' gets rare U/A 16+ certificate despite horror genre

The upcoming Bollywood film Maa , starring Kajol , has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The board has also given it a U/A 16+ rating, meaning it is suitable for viewers aged 16 and above. This is a rare feat for horror or supernatural films, which usually get an 'A' certificate. The film will release on Friday.

Uncommon achievement 'Disturbing' scenes allowed in 'Maa' An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The CBFC's Examining Committee didn't cut a single shot, though a few scenes are disturbing." "And that's not all. They also allowed the film to have a U/A 16+ rating. This means that the under-18 crowd can also view this film." The only other recent Hindi supernatural thriller film to not get an adults-only certificate was Shaitaan (2024).

Certification details Changes suggested by CBFC Despite passing the film without any cuts, the CBFC did have a few suggestions. They asked the filmmakers to increase the disclaimer length and add details about "anti-girl child and human sacrifice." The board also asked them to mention the title of the film in Hindi as per the rules effective from 2021. After making these changes, they were handed the censor certificate on June 20.