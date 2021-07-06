Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to lead Karan Johar's directorial comeback

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:06 pm

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt bag Karan Johar's next titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar is returning to direction, after a gap of five years. He marked this by announcing his next on social media today. Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it'll be led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. "This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!," KJo tweeted.

It is Bhatt and Singh's reunion after 'Gully Boy'

Johar shared a tweet and a video to make this announcement. The 20-second-long video flashed the movie title, and showed that Bhatt and Singh will be the lead actors and Johar will direct. This flick will be Bhatt-Singh's second movie after Gully Boy. According to reports, the film will also see veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in pivotal characters.

In another tweet, the K3G director said, "It's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!" He added that the "rest of the parivaar" aka cast members will be announced at 2PM today. Rumor has it that Azmi and Dharmendra will be Bhatt's grandparents, while Bachchan will portray Singh's grandmother.

It's also a love triangle of the senior citizens

Dharmendra confirmed to News 18 that he's "doing the film. I am really excited to work with Karan." Apparently, the movie is not just about Bhatt and Singh, but also, about a love triangle between Azmi, Dharmendra and Bachchan. The portal further reported that it is "going to be a mature love story." Notably, Johar made the announcement on the occasion of Singh's birthday.

Yesterday, he teased fans with a Twitter post, in which he talked about his last five years. After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, KJo didn't helm a film. He rather shifted his focus to expand his production house. But now, he's is back to direct this upcoming drama, which he describes as "a very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family."

Further, this will also be the first time Johar will be directing Singh. One may talk about Simmba. The drama, set in Goa, was directed by Rohit Shetty, while KJo had backed it. This is also the first time Azmi and Dharmendra are being directed by Johar. Bachchan is, of course, a frequent collaborator. The movie will reportedly go on floors from September.