'KD - The Devil' teaser reveals Shilpa Shetty's tribute to mother

Vintage action and storytelling in the teaser

Joining the cast are Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran.

At the launch event, Shetty Kundra shared that the film is made with real passion and authenticity—she hopes viewers will feel that energy too.

The teaser hints at vintage action and storytelling that fans of "KD—The Devil" can look forward to.