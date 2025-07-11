Next Article
'KD - The Devil' teaser reveals Shilpa Shetty's tribute to mother
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back in Kannada cinema with "KD—The Devil," and her character Satyavati is all about 1970s vibes—think bouffant hair and polka-dot sarees inspired by her mom's classic style.
The teaser, just dropped in Mumbai, gives a fun throwback feel and stars Dhruva Sarja alongside her.
Vintage action and storytelling in the teaser
Joining the cast are Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran.
At the launch event, Shetty Kundra shared that the film is made with real passion and authenticity—she hopes viewers will feel that energy too.
The teaser hints at vintage action and storytelling that fans of "KD—The Devil" can look forward to.